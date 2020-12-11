Oreo's New Brookie-Flavored Cookies Have Three Layers of Creme

After all we endured in 2020, there's a lot riding on the new year. Will we wake up January 1 and realize it's all been a dream? Will coronavirus surrender at the strike of midnight? The answer is no, but at least we have something to look forward to in 2021.

A brand-new Oreo flavor is heading to retailers next month and it's so good we're taking it as an omen for what's to come. The Brookie-O Oreos, which is a nod to everyone's favorite cookie-brownie hybrid, features not one, not two, but three different layers of creme. Yep, a game-changer, indeed.

The Brookie-O is stuffed with Oreo's original creme, as well as brownie and cookie dough flavors. The new cookies are set to debut in stores January 2021, but considering they've already been spotted by a few eagle-eyed snack connoisseurs, it looks like the rollout is already underway. The only caveat: this a limited-edition cookie, which means you'll have to try (and stockpile as many packs) while supplies last.