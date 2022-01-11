Oreo Is Celebrating Its 110th Birthday with a Brand New Flavor

Oreo may be turning the big 1-10 (yep, triple digits and a whole decade), but that doesn't mean it's retiring anytime soon. In fact, quite the opposite. The cookie maker is proving it's got plenty of innovation left in the pipeline—including Toffee Crunch- and Ultimate Chocolate-flavored creme, both of which will make their debut this month.

To celebrate this momentous milestone on March 6, 2022, Oreo is releasing its first-ever cookie with rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos, which will be available for pre-order at 10 am January 11, feature two layers of creme—classic and a rich chocolate cake-flavored creme.

"For over a century, Oreo has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday," US brand manager Sydney Kranzmann said in a statement to Thrillist. "Our celebration is inspired by the magical birthday moment that spans generations and cultures…when you close your eyes, blow out the candles, and make a wish."