Oreo Will Now Pay You $500K to Create Its Newest Flavor

Whether they come in jelly donut, Peeps, Swedish Fish, cereal, or fidget spinner varieties, most people agree at this point: Oreos are damn-near perfect. Their sandwich-like construction notwithstanding, the philosophy that's driven their flavor lineup has turned the Oreo into America's bestselling cookie. Period. With that in mind, the company has opened the floor to its biggest fans with a new contest called #MyOreoCreation, which could help choose the latest new Oreo flavor as well as win you a $500,000 prize.
The rules are simple: Propose an Oreo cookie idea to either Oreo's online contest hub, on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest, as a response to an Oreo social media post, or via text to the number 59526. (If you enter through Oreo's site, you'll need to register with an email.)
Three finalists in the contest will get $25,000 each and see their flavor creation hit store shelves nationwide next May. The $500,000 grand prize winner will be determined by the highest number of fan votes, and from there, Oreo will move their flavor into mass production. Best of all, Oreo will also surprise numerous fans all across the country by delivering real-life samples of the flavor they submitted via a small Wonder Vault robot.
The contest runs until July 14. Check out the full rules from Oreo here.
