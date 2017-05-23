The Oreo Fidget Spinner Is the Ultimate Stress-Relieving Snack

If we can agree on one thing, we can agree that fidget spinners have passed beyond their cultural saturation point. Teachers have confiscated them left and right. The Atlantic has published the headline "The Fidget Spinner Explains the World." Tweets like this one have been sent. In the wake of it all, one video has given the people what they really want -- an edible fidget spinner made of Oreos, of course.
The tutorial shown above teaches you how to build one of these small, irresistibly edible, irresistibly spinnable tactile toys for yourself. Addyology, a YouTube page filled with DIY videos, has released a few on how to make these spinners at home. It's actually very simple if you've got the correct supplies. They shouldn't cost more than $10-15. In this case, you'll need:
- Oreos -- you had a bag lying around and reached for one as you clicked this post, let's not kid ourselves
- Ball bearing ring -- for the center; you can get the standard 608 ones for a few dollars on Amazon
- Super glue -- or epoxy or some other tough adhesive
Per the video, glue the Oreo cookies to the sides of the ring at 120˚ intervals along its side. Wait for the glue to dry, then place your thumb and middle finger around the cookies and on the center of ring, and spin and fidget to your heart's delight.
Go ahead and make one for an afternoon snack. You can fidget all the way through any work you have to get done before rewarding yourself with a cookie every half hour or so: two stress relievers spun into one. When the three cookies are nothing but glue-y stubs, clean them and the glue off to fidget and munch another day.
The Oreo one is the easiest and tastiest, but Addyology's also offered some other DIY spinner tutorials below. Try not to hurt yourself.
