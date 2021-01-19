Oreo's New Frosted Strawberry Donut Cookies Have 2 Layers of Creme Filling

Double Stuf Oreos are, while still tasty, old hat at this point. The cookie company—known best for its endless stream of innovative flavors—has not only increased the amount of creme sandwiched between its glorious chocolate cookies, but is layering different flavors in them now, too.

We saw it just last month with the debut of Brookie-O Oreos, and now, we've got yet another to add to our shopping list: a Strawberry Frosted Donut flavor that features layers of frosted donut creme and strawberry creme (with rainbow sprinkles).

Unfortunately, these Oreos aren't set to make an appearance nationwide until March. That's not to say, however, that the cookie maker doesn't have plenty of other options to tide us over until the official launch.