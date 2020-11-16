Oreo Is Finally Making Gluten-Free Classic & Double Stuf Cookies

No one in this world—not even your worst enemy—should have to suffer through an Oreo-free existence. And while, sure, your gluten-challenged friends have got a few knock-off brand chocolate sandwich cookies at Whole Foods, nothing rivals the OG.

Well, celiacs, time to rejoice: Oreo is finally delivering with a gluten free iteration of its classic cookie in both regular and Double Stuf varieties. Although you'll have to wait a bit longer, the GF debut is set to hit store aisles in early 2021 and will be joining the company's flavor portfolio permanently.

"At Oreo, we take pride in regularly adding new choices and varieties based on what we’re hearing from our fans," a rep for the company told Thrillist via email. "Oreo is always looking to welcome more people to experience the playfulness of Oreo cookies. We have been planning the launch of our Gluten-Free cookies for some time and are excited to give more fans the opportunity to experience the playfulness of Oreo cookies beginning in January 2021."