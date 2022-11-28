The Oreo 2022 Holiday Lineup Is Stacked with Delicious Treats

If I were Santa Claus, I would politely communicate to parents all over the world that my cookie of choice is not the valiant attempt at chocolate chip cookies made from scratch, but rather a tray of Oreos. No offense to homemade baking, but the flavor and consistency of Double Stuffed Oreos simply cannot be beat.

Fortunately, we don't have to ride around the world for 24 hours with reindeer in order to taste the deliciousness of Oreos. All you need to do is head to your local grocery store, and in addition to the usual options, you'll also be able to find a few seasonal offerings. Brand Eating reports that there are four limited edition Oreo options.

This season, you'll be able to find Oreo Snowballs, which are Christmas candies made with a chocolate shell and an Oreo cookie and creme filling, sold in packs of four. Oreo Joy! Sandwich Cookies will feature the classic creme filling, but it will be red and each cookie will be embossed with a special holiday design. White Fudge Covered Oreos will feature the Oreo cookie coated in a rich layer of white fudge. Finally, the fourth holiday option is the Oreo Storybook Sandwich Cookies, with holiday themed packing and Oreo Mini cookies that work perfect as a stocking stuffer.

You can find these products at Oreo.com or in grocery stores near you.