Oreo Hot Chocolate Has Arrived to Vastly Improve Winter

In limited runs, you may have found Oreo-flavored hot cocoa at Dunkin Donuts or 7-Eleven. But now, for the first time, you can buy Oreo Hot Cocoa at the grocery store, and bring it home for the times when you actually want hot chocolate. (Because hot chocolate is at its best when you're at home on a winter night. Or at a hockey rink.)
As first noticed on a Walmart shelf by The Impulsive Buy, Oreo Hot Cocoa has arrived in select stores. Since the discovery, Oreo representatives have confirmed the cocoa will be hitting stores nationwide this week. It will primarily be available at Walmart, as well as "a few other retailers," to start.
This isn't a mind-blowing combination. In fact, it makes too much sense. Why didn't this already exist? Did it already exist?
The new cocoa flavor may be joined by hot chocolate-flavored Oreos later this fall, making it a full Ouroboros of junk food. The new Oreo flavor hasn't been confirmed, but last fall there was a rumor that it would be coming sometime in 2017. The timing would make a lot of sense.
You didn't really need an excuse to imbibe in a little cocoa as fall descends, but it certainly doesn't hurt.
