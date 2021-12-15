Oreo Is Dropping 2 New Flavors to Ring in the New Year

Oreo really has been keeping fans on their toes this year. The brand kicked off 2021 by dropping Lady Gaga Oreos, then blew fans away by rolling out a collaboration with Pokémon. The brand then announced that Oreo Thins Extra Stuffed would be dropping in the new year. But strap yourself in because Oreo isn't done yet—Thins Extra Stuffed is not the only new cookie coming down the pipeline in 2022.

Oreo is giving fans two new flavors: Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos. The Ultimate Chocolate Oreo has three layers of chocolate creme—white, milk, and dark—sandwiched between the classic Oreo cookie we all know and love. The rich and chewy Toffee Crunch Oreo features toffee-flavored creme with sugar crystals for an added crunch.

Do you want the good or bad news first? Bad news: Unfortunately, the Ultimate Chocolate Oreos will only be available for a limited time at stores nationwide. Good news: Fortunately, the Toffee Crunch Oreos will become a permanent part of the Oreo lineup. Both new flavors will be available at stores on January 3, 2022.