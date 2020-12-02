Oreo & Lady Gaga's Bright 'Chromatica'-Themed Cookies Look Out of This World

Chromatica fans have another treat waiting around the corner, courtesy of Oreo and Lady Gaga's new cookie collaboration. It's pink and green and embossed all over, and its full release date is still TBD. Here's what we know so far:

The Lady Gaga Oreos come with green creme, sandwiched between pink Golden Oreo cookies in a neon pink package. Each cookie has one of three Chromatica-inspired designs embossed on it.

Six-packs of the special-release Oreos will be available in convenience stores starting in January. There's no word yet on when the full-sized packs will reach the public, but Little Monsters are encouraged to join the Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club and get notified as soon as it's out.

"Over the last few years, music has become a key element of our purpose to spread more joy and playfulness in the world through partnerships and entertainment properties alike," said Justin Parnell, Senior Director of Oreo, in a press release. "We’re absolutely thrilled over our newest collaboration with one of the biggest pop culture icons of a generation."

Oreo also revealed plans to sponsor Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation in 2021.

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things," Lady Gaga is quoted as saying in the release. "I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!"