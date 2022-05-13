Oreo Is Releasing a Limited Edition Pride-Themed Pack

June is right around the corner. So you know what that means, it's almost Pride Month! And Oreo is stepping up its game this year by releasing its first official retail Pride pack.

The Oreo Pride cookie pack "reinforces the importance of active allyship by transforming the cookie pack exterior into a beautifully decorated canvas full of authentic words of love for the LGBTQ+ community sourced from real, lifelong allies," according to an Oreo spokesperson. Each Oreo Pride pack is meant to be written on and gifted, so the pack offers an open space where Oreo and PFLAG National encourage allies to write personalized notes of allyship before sharing cookies with their loved ones.

The support doesn't stop with the packaging, though. Each pack still features the classic Oreo cookie we all know and love, but instead of the Oreo branding on the chocolate cookie, fans will find the word "proud" embossed on the chocolate.

These cookies are limited edition and are currently available online. They will also be available for purchase at retailers nationwide starting on May 18, while supplies last.