Oreo Has a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor Arriving in April

rblfmr/shutterstock

Oreo just doesn’t stop. The sandwich cookie maker recently introduced ice cream products, Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos, and gluten-free Oreos.

Now, the iconic cookie brand is slated to debut an all-new flavor in April: Mocha Caramel Latte. The new cookies feature chocolate, coffee, and caramel flavors that are reminiscent of the coffeehouse favorite. Each cookie is filled with two rich creme layers of mocha latte and caramel.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Edited - Courtesy of Oreo

The new creation will officially be available nationwide starting in April, but an Oreo spokesperson told Thrillist that there's a possibility that fans can find the new flavor a little earlier in some locations. Keep your eyes peeled in the snack aisle. Although you might get lucky and find the new cookies a day or two before the month of April begins, don’t expect to see these cookies become a permanent member of the Oreos lineup. The Mocha Caramel Latte Oreos are limited-edition cookies that will eventually disappear from store shelves.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.