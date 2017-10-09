Oreo Will Give You $50K if You Can Guess Its New 'Mystery' Flavor

It's tough to beat Oreo's classic chocolate wafer-with-vanilla creme combo, though that hasn't stopped the legendary sandwich cookie brand from taking plenty of chances on new ideas. The Oreo "Wonder Vault" has unleashed all sorts of wackily flavored riffs on its original over the years -- from Peeps and Swedish Fish to jelly donut and pumpkin spice -- and has even let the public pick which new varieties it should to add to the lineup.
Now, it's challenging fans' taste buds with a limited edition Mystery Flavor pack, and will reward a few lucky people who guess it correctly with $100,000 in prizes.
Of course, you'll have to go out and buy a package of the new Mystery Flavor Oreos to enter for a chance to win the grand prize of $50,000 or one of five other $10,000 prizes, according to a spokesperson. Once you've tasted the cookies and have figured out the creme filling's secret flavor, you can submit your guess via Oreo's dedicated website and you'll be entered into the sweepstakes. To boost your chances, you'll also earn bonus entries for submitting a photo of yourself with a bag of the Mystery Flavor package or a of a receipt proving you purchased one.
If you want, you can submit a guess once per day through November 30 when the contest ends, then cross your fingers that yours is the winner when when grand prize drawing is held around December 11. Among other things, $50,000 can buy you approximately 16,667 bags of Oreos, which depending on your intake, should be more than a lifetime supply.
