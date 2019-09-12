Snack food companies are all about mystery. Mountain Dew has a limited edition mystery flavor. Lay’s had a huge hit with mystery potato chips a couple years back. And now Nabisco -- the makers of the delicious Oreo cookie -- are getting in on the culinary guessing game with the new Mystery Oreo. So what does it taste like? Is it worth picking up? We were one of the first to try the new Oreo flavor, and we’ll give you our best guess on what the flavor might be.
This isn’t the first time there’s been an Oreo mystery
In 2017, Oreo offered $50,000 to anyone who could correctly guess the flavor, which turned out to be Fruity Pebbles. I’ve tasted every single Oreo on the market, and it didn’t even crack my top 20. Judging by the fact that you can’t find Fruity Pebbles Oreo on shelves anymore, it’s likely that it didn’t have much of a following, either. And this week, the company just announced it’s offering another $50k to a randomly selected person who correctly guesses the new Mystery flavor.
What does the new Mystery Oreo taste like?
Beginning next Monday, September 16, you can pick up a box of Mystery Oreo at your local supermarket, but I was lucky enough to get a first taste. If I’m being real, I smelled it first. The hint of cinnamon I got made me wonder: could this be another cereal flavored cookie, like a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Oreo? Or what about Cereal Milk Oreo? Could they have harnessed the taste of dipping an Oreo into milk?!
Nah.
The appearance of the Oreo didn’t offer any clues to its flavor -- it looks like the standard vanilla creme. But after one bite, it was clear that there was a distinct graham cracker flavor. And it didn’t just smell like cinnamon, it tasted like cinnamon too.
It dawned on me: this tastes like a Cinnamon Teddy Graham. And you know which company happens to make the beloved lunch box snack? Nabisco. Could this be the Teddy Graham x Oreo crossover we never knew we needed? Yes! This Oreo is delicious. And cinnamon is a flavor the company does very well -- my favorite Oreo of all time is Cinnamon Bun.
So if you love Teddy Grahams, Oreo, and artificially flavored cinnamon, this cookie is the one for you. Or maybe I’m totally wrong. Guess what it is on your own, and you might just win $50,000 if you’re right.
