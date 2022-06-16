Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie That Tastes Like Your Favorite Ice Cream Flavors

Oreo is one brand that always seems to be on the move to give fans something new. Just this spring, Oreo paired with Ritz to provide fans with a unique new snack that's one part Oreo and one part Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers. Now the brand has ice cream lovers in mind with its new Neapolitan Oreo flavor.

The new cookie is not only Neapolitan-flavored but also looks the part. Oreo's classic chocolate cookie takes a new form as a unique waffle-cone-flavored basecake. Staying true to the tradition of Neapolitan ice cream, the cookie features three creme layers matching the classic ice cream trio of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate.

Neapolitan Oreos will be available at stores nationwide. Fans will be able to find the ice cream-inspired Oreos starting this July, but the new flavor is a limited edition, so it's here for a good time, not a long time.