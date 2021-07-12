Oreo Just Dropped 2 New Seasonal Flavors

Classic Oreos are excellent, but that hasn't stopped the company from experimenting wildly with flavors. Some were hits, like Double Stuffed Oreos and Mint Oreos. Others, like those Swedish Fish Oreos, were misses. Either way, the cookie company won't stop innovating. In fact, it just announced two brand-new seasonal flavors.

This summer, Oreo is rolling out Salted Caramel Brownie- and Apple Cider Donut-flavored cookies, according to Food + Wine. The company announced the news via a Twitter press conference. The Salted Caramel Brownie cookies will feature two layers of creme (one caramel and one brownie flavored) and will have salt sprinkled on top—an Oreo first. The Apple Cider Donut flavor will feature apple cider-flavored creme between two golden Oreo cookies.

Fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on the new flavors: The Salted Caramel Brownie Oreos will hit shelves this month. Those eager to try the Apple Cider Donut-flavored Oreos will have to exercise a little bit of patience, as they won't be available until August.

Both new flavors are limited edition and will be around only as long as supplies last.