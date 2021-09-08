Oreo Drops New Pokémon Cookies, with Some Harder to Find Than Others

It'll take a skilled Pokémon trainer with a sweet tooth to track down all 16 character embossments. The limited-edition packs are filled randomly, meaning they don't all necessarily contain each of the Pokémon characters featured in the collaboration. The hardest character to track down is Mew , which is embossed on an extremely limited number of Oreo cookies, according to an Oreo spokesperson. In other words, you might have to eat a lot of cookies to find that one.

Oreo's newest offering has nothing to do with a new flavor. The classic sandwich cookie creator is rolling out a collaboration with Pokémon, complete with cookies embossed with your favorite characters, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. And some of the designs are rarer than others.

The new packs will be available at retailers nationwide starting on September 13, but you can pre-order packs online at Oreo.com starting September 8. That doesn't guarantee you'll get any special Pokémon in your pack, however. They'll be available while supplies last, so don't wait to try and catch 'em all.

The Pokémon mania doesn't stop there, though.

Cookie lovers in California can celebrate the collaboration with an art exhibition, which opened September 7 on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. The installation will feature a mural made out of more than 8,000 3D replicas of the Pokémon x Oreo cookies. The mural will star none other than Pikachu, the most beloved and widely-recognized Pokémon of all.

The installation will be open until October 3, so pack a baggie of Oreo x Pokémon cookies and get out there.