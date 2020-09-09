Oreo Popcorn Is Back With New Orange Creme for Halloween

Like it or not, summer is basically over. That means fall and, perhaps more importantly, Halloween, is right around the corner. Aside from the cooling temperatures, the best thing about spooky season is obviously the snacks. Tiny candies? Pumpkin-flavored everything? Black and orange popcorn? The latter, Oreo popcorn with orange cookie creme drizzle, is what we’re here to talk about today.

Early this year, Sam’s Club introduced an Oreo popcorn that people went nuts over. Now the treat is back, this time with a Halloween theme. The new Halloween Oreo popcorn features an orange cookie creme drizzle and, of course, crushed Oreo cookies over perfectly popped and salty popcorn. It’s a damn-near perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors.

You can pop into your local Sam’s Club and grab a bag or two to snack on while you work from home (but maybe not during Zoom meetings) or while you watch your favorite fall movies. Just be sure you buy enough to last all season long because Oreo popcorn won’t be on shelves forever, unfortunately. At least, not the Halloween version. You can get one 20oz bag for $5.98.

Oreo popcorn was first introduced back in January. The cookie-flavored popcorn was just the latest in a line of hybrid popcorns, which included Butterfinger Candy Pop and Twix Candy Pop flavors.

If you’ve been looking to switch up your snack game, look no further. Working (and snacking) from home just got so much sweeter.