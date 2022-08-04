Oreo Is Bringing Back a Seasonal Flavor that Tastes Like Your Favorite Latte

Typically, we don't start seeing the emergence of Pumpkin Spice flavored treats until at least September. The autumnal flavor is associated with cooling weather, changing leaves, and chunky knit scarves. But Oreo is starting the Pumpkin Spice season early. Starting on August 15, you can purchase Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies nationwide. The fan-favorite cookie flavor will return to shelves unchanged, with a golden Oreo base cake and a pumpkin spice flavored creme.

You'll want to ensure you get them quickly because Oreo Pumpkin Spice will only be available while supplies last. The return of the fan-favorite cookie flavor is just one of the many flavor variations that Oreo has released. Earlier this summer, Neapolitan Oreos were released nationwide. Those cookies were similarly available for a limited time while supplies lasted. So if you are ready to start the Pumpkin Spice celebration early, mark your calendars and head to your grocery store on August 15.

