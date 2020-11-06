Oreo's Red Creme-Filled Holiday Cookies Are Back on Store Shelves

While in my humble opinion it's never too early to celebrate the holidays period, some might argue we've gotta get through Thanksgiving before the tree should go up. No matter where you stand on the matter, though, I think we can all agree that the time to start eating Christmas treats is as soon as they arrive on store shelves.

Oreo's red creme-filled, winter-themed cookies are finally making their triumphant return. Unlike some seasonal Oreos, which come in totally different flavors like gingerbread or peppermint bark, these taste just like the original—but without a little extra holiday cheer. The cookies feature that aforementioned red creme, and include five different winter designs etched into the cookies. The best part, though: they come in both classic and Double Stuf.

"These cookies are grabbable and always dunkable, with or without a glass of ice-cold milk," the product description reads. "This Season Oreo Double Stuf Winter Chocolate Sandwich Cookies come in one of two festive packages so that you’ll be prepared for gift giving, treat time, holiday movie nights, and more."