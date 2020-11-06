Oreo's Red Creme-Filled Holiday Cookies Are Back on Store Shelves
It's never too early to start celebrating—especially when sweets are involved.
While in my humble opinion it's never too early to celebrate the holidays period, some might argue we've gotta get through Thanksgiving before the tree should go up. No matter where you stand on the matter, though, I think we can all agree that the time to start eating Christmas treats is as soon as they arrive on store shelves.
Oreo's red creme-filled, winter-themed cookies are finally making their triumphant return. Unlike some seasonal Oreos, which come in totally different flavors like gingerbread or peppermint bark, these taste just like the original—but without a little extra holiday cheer. The cookies feature that aforementioned red creme, and include five different winter designs etched into the cookies. The best part, though: they come in both classic and Double Stuf.
"These cookies are grabbable and always dunkable, with or without a glass of ice-cold milk," the product description reads. "This Season Oreo Double Stuf Winter Chocolate Sandwich Cookies come in one of two festive packages so that you’ll be prepared for gift giving, treat time, holiday movie nights, and more."
View this post on Instagram
I wasn’t kidding when I sang in my last post. @target has rolled out the holiday @oreo packages too! Most of my local Target had xmas aisles rolled out the DAY OF halloween. Yea. I’m sure other places are similar. And as much as I like #xmas and how CRAP 2020 has been...I’m not sure how to process the super early push of #Christmas. like....isn’t there love for Thanksgiving?? What say you peoples??? . . . #oreo #holiday #mmm #seasonal #fun #joy #holiday #explorepage #dadbod #dadbodsnacks #snacks #cookies #cookiesofinstagram #foodie #foodstagram #oreos #yas
As usual, you'll wanna stock up while you can. The cookies are only available during the holiday season. A rep for the company told Thrillist, "just in time for the chilly season, Winter Oreo cookies returned to shelves this year in October, wherever Oreo is sold while supplies last."
Of course, it's also not the only way to get your sweet tooth fix. Hershey's has also dropped its lineup of holiday treats, which most importantly, includes Reese's all-new Nutcrackers. Even if you're resistant to the November Christmas celebration, your appetite shouldn't be.
