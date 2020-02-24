Oreo Is Killing Off This Fan-Favorite Flavor

Here at Thrillist, we take Oreos very seriously, covering new launches with fervor and tasting every last flavor available. But this is journalism and sometimes the news isn't fun. Nabisco is discontinuing its Red Velvet Oreo cookies.
Reports that Oreo would be ditching this fan-favorite flavor began circulating around Instagram earlier this month, but now we've got official word.
"OREO is always exploring new flavors and product innovations to bring to our fans," a rep for the cookie maker told Thrillist on Monday. "To make room for these new delicious snacking experiences, OREO is discontinuing the sale of Red Velvet flavored OREO cookies as of 2020. Stay tuned for what OREO comes out with next!"
Sure, we're hyped about all that's to come (especially those Olympic 2020-themed cookies) but let's not forget these are a classic -- one that was described in Thrillist's Oreo ranking as "red velvet cake that’s been grinded down and reshaped into an Oreo." What more could you ask for in a cookie?
The only thing that's going to keep me going are the new flavors headed to store shelves. In addition to those red, white, and blue cream layered cookies, we've got Tiramisu, Chocolate Marshmallow, and Caramel Coconut on the way. The company's The Most Stuf Oreo is back too. We'll survive without the Red Velvet, just begrudgingly.
