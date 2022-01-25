Oreo Just Dropped Its Very First Official Line of Ice Cream

Today is a good day. Why? Because Oreo just announced that it's dropping a new line of Oreo ice cream products. No, this isn't a collaboration with some other brand, of which Oreo has done many, but a first-of-it's-kind official ice cream line created by Oreo itself. In fact, the company is kicking off a digital campaign titled "The Real One is Finally Here."

Oreo's new line of ice cream, called Oreo Frozen Treats, takes the classic chocolate cookie and creme sandwich and reimagines it, well, frozen, featuring everything from snackable bars to scoopable tubs.

The new line features:

Oreo Bars: Bars feature a creme-flavored base packed with Oreo cookie pieces and are dipped in a delicious coating made from crushed Oreo wafer pieces.

Oreo Cones: Cones are filled with a creme-flavored base and Oreo cookie pieces, and dipped in crushed Oreo wafer pieces.

Oreo Sandwiches: Sandwiches have a creme-flavored base mixed with Oreo cookie pieces wedged between two big Oreo cookie wafers.

Oreo Tubs: Creme-flavored ice cream is packed with Oreo cookie pieces in 48-ounce and 14-ounce containers.

But don't run to your freezer aisle just yet, folks. While Oreo Frozen Treats are available now at select retailers, you won’t be able to find them nationwide until March 2022.