Oreo Is Unleashing 5 New Flavors and We Can't Wait

The original Oreo is a near-perfect food, but that hasn't stopped Oreo from experimenting over the years. There have been highs like the Minis and lows like whatever a Swedish Fish Oreo is, but the cookies keep coming. In fact, five new flavors are on their way before the year is out.
The flavors were announced at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago, and pictures were quickly spread by the Instagram account @junkbanter. Here's the full list of what we have to look forward to: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Pistachio Thins, Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake, Rocky Road, and Peppermint Bark.
But be warned, only Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Thins are here to stay. The other three are limited releases.
A spokesperson told Thrillist that Strawberry Shortcake and Rocky Road Trip will be released later this month, but unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to wait till the holiday season for Peppermint Bark.
That may sound like a long wait, but remember that we still have the original Oreo to tide us over. And all the other ones.
h/t People
