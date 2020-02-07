Oreo's New 2020 Olympics Cookies Have Red, White, & Blue Creme

When it comes to Oreos, I live by a more creme, the better motto, which is why the classic sandwich cookie maker's new 2020 Olympics-themed creation was quick to grab my attention. In honor of Team USA, the company is dropping a limited-edition cookie that's not only printed with the Olympic symbol and the American flag, but features three layers of red, white, and blue creme.
An Oreo spokesperson confirmed the news to Thrillist on Friday, saying the brand-new cookies arrival in stores this summer. But as a sponsor of Team USA, there's additional surprises in store. "Oreo will have even more for fans to enjoy ahead of the 2020 games, stay tuned!" the rep said.
And while they're set for a sure-fire launch this summer, fans have reported early sightings. According to @junkfoodleaks_ on Instagram, the Team USA cookies were first spotted on January 23. They reportedly contain as much creme as the Mega Stuf.
Need a little something to curb your craving in the meantime? Oreo's been dropping new varieties left and right. In January, the company announced a Tiramisu cookie that's stuffed with not one, but two creme flavors. Caramel Coconut and Chocolate Marshmallow are also headed to aisles later this year.
