Oreo's New 2020 Olympics Cookies Have Red, White, & Blue Creme

Courtesy of Nabisco

When it comes to Oreos, I live by a more creme, the better motto, which is why the classic sandwich cookie maker's new 2020 Olympics-themed creation was quick to grab my attention. In honor of Team USA, the company is dropping a limited-edition cookie that's not only printed with the Olympic symbol and the American flag, but features three layers of red, white, and blue creme. 

An Oreo spokesperson confirmed the news to Thrillist on Friday, saying the brand-new cookies arrival in stores this summer. But as a sponsor of Team USA, there's additional surprises in store. "Oreo will have even more for fans to enjoy ahead of the 2020 games, stay tuned!" the rep said. 

And while they're set for a sure-fire launch this summer, fans have reported early sightings. According to @junkfoodleaks_ on Instagram, the Team USA cookies were first spotted on January 23. They reportedly contain as much creme as the Mega Stuf.

🤪 N E W S T U F 🤪 Hello. Apologies for the lack of leaks. This time of year isn't as great and my secret elves are way too busy punching loving phrases into sugar hearts for Valentine's day to get me anything super groundbreaking. Coming soon is tiramisu Oreos and an Olympics themed oreo sporting three different color (yet regular flavor) cremes. Tiramisu has been shown yet I don't know if I've seen an in hand review, so here we are! Normal cookie, and a nice, spiced flavor profile from the tiramisu creme. I'm not a huge fan of the dessert, but the flavor profile is certainly unique to this cookie and doesn't taste too similar to any other Oreo in recent years. Definitely a plus! Tbe Olympic Oreos are standard, and have as much creme/calories as a mega stuf oreo, so nothing too groundbreaking -- though your tongue might change colors with this one 👀👅😛 Tiramisu comes up with a solid 🚨 7.4 🚨 from me. Solid cookie -- Nothing wrong with it. But for the love of God can we please bring back strawberry milkshake @oreo? Look for these soon! GIVEAWAY NEXT WEEK! Let me know in the comments what you think it might be. My recent post(s) might give you a bit of a hint 😏 #RIPeanut

Need a little something to curb your craving in the meantime? Oreo's been dropping new varieties left and right. In January, the company announced a Tiramisu cookie that's stuffed with not one, but two creme flavors. Caramel Coconut and Chocolate Marshmallow are also headed to aisles later this year. 


