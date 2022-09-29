Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.

Arriving early on stores shelves in October, Oreo is dropping a Snickerdoodle cookie with festive red and green sprinkles. Here's the gist: The flavor features a snickerdoodle base cake with cinnamon creme brimming with sugar crystals.