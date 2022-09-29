Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
It's not another pumpkin spice product, we promise.
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Arriving early on stores shelves in October, Oreo is dropping a Snickerdoodle cookie with festive red and green sprinkles. Here's the gist: The flavor features a snickerdoodle base cake with cinnamon creme brimming with sugar crystals.
The Snickerdoodle Oreos will officially land in stores on October 17, 2022, but it's one of those "while supplies" last deals, so stock up before you can't anymore.
Of course, it's still fall, so we won't shame you for nabbing the Pumpkin Spice Oreos instead. You can expect a golden base cake with pumpkin spice-flavored creme.