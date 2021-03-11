The NBA & Oreo Are Making Cookies Featuring Your Team's Logo

There are two very important type of dunks: the kind that involves a basketball and the cookie-in-milk kind. And while you'll probably never ball like Michael Jordan, at least you can master the latter—with a little team spirit now, too. The NBA and Oreo are teaming up to create limited-edition team logo cookies.

On Wednesday, parent company Mondelēz International announced the partnership and plans to create "a variety of products" with the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and USA Basketball. Along with Oreo, Mondelēz's portfolio of snacks includes Chips Ahoy!, Nutter Butter, belVita, Ritz Crackers, Trident, and Sour Patch Kids.

"We’re excited to work with the NBA to further our shared commitment of bringing people together and building communities," associate director of scale consumer and retail engagement Rachel Lawson said in a statement. "Through this partnership, we will create moments across our brand portfolio that unite all NBA enthusiasts—from teammates and coaches, to fans and families."

The first order of business? NBA Dynasty Oreo cookies, a redesign of the original with six team embossments for the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs. Packages of the new cookies are set to hit retail stores nationwide later this month.

"Creating unique products and consumer promotions with Mondelēz International’s iconic collection of brands is going to be an enjoyable way to bring our partnership together for NBA fans," senior vice president, head of media and business Development for the NBA Dan Rossomondo said in the statement.