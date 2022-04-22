Organic French Green Beans Recalled from Aldi & Whole Foods in 12 States

If you’ve recently purchased organic French green beans from Aldi, Whole Foods or Lidl, you should check your package stat. Alpine Fresh Inc. is recalling one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French green beans, after testing of the lot was found to contain listeria.

The notice posted to the Food and Drug Administration says that Whole Foods grocery stores in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland are included in the recall, as well as Aldi stores in Florida and Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.