Organic French Green Beans Recalled from Aldi & Whole Foods in 12 States
Alpine Fresh Inc. is recalling one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French green beans.
If you’ve recently purchased organic French green beans from Aldi, Whole Foods or Lidl, you should check your package stat. Alpine Fresh Inc. is recalling one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French green beans, after testing of the lot was found to contain listeria.
The notice posted to the Food and Drug Administration says that Whole Foods grocery stores in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland are included in the recall, as well as Aldi stores in Florida and Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
The Hippie Fresh beans come in a clear, plastic package, marked with the lot number 313-626 on the back with a small white label.
If you find that you have purchased a package of these beans, you should return them to the store that you purchased them at for a full refund. If you have any questions you can contact Alpine Fresh Inc. at 866-827-3362.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.