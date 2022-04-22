Organic French Green Beans Recalled from Aldi & Whole Foods in 12 States

Alpine Fresh Inc. is recalling one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French green beans.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 4/22/2022 at 3:38 PM

Ivaschenko Roman/Shutterstock

If you’ve recently purchased organic French green beans from Aldi, Whole Foods or Lidl, you should check your package stat. Alpine Fresh Inc. is recalling one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French green beans, after testing of the lot was found to contain listeria.

The notice posted to the Food and Drug Administration says that Whole Foods grocery stores in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland are included in the recall, as well as Aldi stores in Florida and Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The back of the package product. | Courtesy of the FDA

The Hippie Fresh beans come in a clear, plastic package, marked with the lot number 313-626 on the back with a small white label.

If you find that you have purchased a package of these beans, you should return them to the store that you purchased them at for a full refund. If you have any questions you can contact Alpine Fresh Inc. at 866-827-3362.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.