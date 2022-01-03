This Iconic Train Line Is Returning to Italy After 50 Years

Since 1977, the Orient Express has not traveled through Italy. In 2023, travelers will once again be able to seize the opportunity to travel in immense luxury with the Orient Express La Dolce Vita launch. According to a press release, the new train will be styled in homage to 1960s era Italy, "a historical period of glamor, joie de vivre and artistic fervor."

About 150 years ago, Georges Nagelmackers launched the first luxury Orient Express. Since then, the iconic train has been immortalized in film and literature. The La Dolce Vita line will have six trains that will travel to 14 regions. Guests will even be able to make their way from Rome to Paris, France, Istanbul, Turkey, and Split, Croatia. In total, there are nearly 10,000 miles of railway for the new train, spanning across eight countries.