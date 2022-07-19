The Original Hot Dog Factory Is Giving Out Free Hot Dogs This Week

Hot dogs are often the butt of culinary jokes. But those jokes end on National Hot Dog Day. It's a day to remind people there's nothing funny about tube meat. What could be funny about a food competitive eaters see as the pinnacle of eating competitions? What's funny about dipping a hot dog in water so it slides more easily down your gullet?

During this sacred National Hot Dog Month (July), people across the US will celebrate that decidedly not-funny mustard-bearing tube of excellence with deals. But if you want your dog to be a little more than just a hot pink meat log in a bun, The Original Hot Dog Factory dresses them up in a variety of ways that will make you genuinely hungry for the summertime staple. Plus, they're dishing 'em out for free a couple of days after National Hot Dog Day.

The Original Hot Dog Factory will celebrate its namesake entrée on July 22 by offering its All-American hot dog for free at all of its US locations. You'll have to stop by between noon and 4 pm to get in on it, though. The upside? You don't have to buy a thing. You can just have a dog.

It might seem strange to do this after the big hot dog holiday on July 20, but a representative says that the restaurant wanted to give out as many hot dogs as possible, and Fridays are typically busy.

Outside of the All-American, the shop has hot dogs on the menu that will make you want more than just the free one. There's the LA Dog (bacon-wrapped hot dog with chili cheese fries and grilled onions), the Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog (Jamaican jerk seasoned chicken hot dog with grilled pineapples, chopped onions, and sweet island sauce), or the Taco Dog (topped with Factory chili, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, guac, jalapeños, and tortilla chips). And that's just a couple of options off the extensive menu.

The Original Hot Dog Factory is mostly found along the east coast, but if there's one near you, it's a great time to get in on this.