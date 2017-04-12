You Can Officially Buy a Tamagotchi Again

Because everything old is new again, the original Tamagotchi is making a big comeback, with manufacturer Bandai re-releasing the classic '90s toy this week.
As you may or may not remember, Tamagotchi was a digital pet you had to feed and take care of that was released around the same time as the first Pokémon games. It cost less than $20 and was shaped like a plastic egg attached to your keychain. You could feed it, take it for walks, give it naps, and basically treat this thing as if it was your firstborn child -- including making sure it didn't die.
As the Verge points out, it's a slightly updated take, with the proportions a bit different, but its simple and elegant design is mostly the same: a plastic egg with a few buttons, an LCD display, and the original pets and colorful designs.
You can buy them on Amazon Japan for 1,920 yen or about $17. Just be sure to check off the site's English option if you don't know Japanese and to select shipping to the United States if you don't live in Japan.