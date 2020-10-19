A Meteor Shower Made by Halley's Comet Peaks Tonight. Here's How to See It.

How to See the Orionid Meteor Shower

While the shower isn't as active as the year's biggest meteor displays, like the Perseids, the conditions will be favorable. The moon, which under other circumstances can wash out meteors with its light, will set before you should be out meteor hunting. With the Orionids, the best time to view the display is in the few hours before dawn. Though, you should start to see the rate of meteors pick up after midnight local time.

The meteors not having to compete with moonlight is a good thing for any meteor shower, but that's especially true with the Orionids, which are known for producing fast and faint meteors. Though, they do tend to have persistent trains, the tails of ionized gas that trail behind the front of the meteor.

You'll need to get to a dark place to catch the display. The massive amount of light pollution found in urban and suburban areas will prevent you from seeing most, if not all, of the meteors. Wherever you go, it's best to sit or lie on the ground, looking about halfway up the sky, the American Meteor Society says.

It can be helpful to locate the radiant, which is the point from which the meteors appear to emanate. For the Orionids, that's the constellation Orion, or just north of the constellation's brightest star, Betelgeuse. An app like Sky View Lite can make it exceptionally easy to find the constellation if you need a hand locating the radiant.

It's worth noting, however, that you shouldn't stare directly at the radiant. It's not going to blind or like an eclipse, but you might miss some meteors because they'll be moving away from that point and not across it.

Dress warm and plan on being outside for a while. It can take up to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness, making it possible to see fainter meteors. Late October may not the best stargazing weather you'll get over the course of a year, but it's not going to get better anytime soon. Get out there, bring a thermos of hot chocolate or coffee, and enjoy the show.