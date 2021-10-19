A Meteor Shower Created by Halley's Comet Peaks Tonight. Here's How to See It.
The Orionid meteor shower is coming. Unfortunately, it's not going to be the best year for it.
October often has the potential to be an outstanding month for meteor showers. There are a few significant ones dotting the month most years. Unfortunately, 2021 has not been kind to the meteor showers. Many have landed around a full moon, which can diminish the number of meteors you're able to spot.
Still, we're coming up on what is frequently October's best meteor shower. The Orionid meteor shower peaks the night of October 20 into the morning of October 21. Under optimal conditions, this show, which is created by the debris left behind by Halley's Comet, can produce up to 20 meteors per hour. Prepare yourself for a little disappointment, though. We are not getting optimal conditions in 2021.
The light of the moon is going to wash out the fainter meteors this year, and a lot of the Orionid meteors are faint. "You've got a full moon that's going to completely wash them out because, like the Eta Aquarids, they're faint," Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office told Thrillist earlier this year.
How to Watch the Orionid Meteor Shower
If you are going to hunt for meteors despite the moon interfering with an ideal situation, you should go out after midnight. That's when the most meteors are visible for most meteor showers. (The Draconids earlier this month are a rare exception.) There are meteors throughout the night, but the higher volume comes later on.
Not only do you need good weather, but you also need dark skies. To see meteors, especially if you're going out when the moon is bright, you need to get far from the light pollution of cities, which can reach a surprising distance outside the city's borders.
It also helps to plan on being outside for a good chunk of time. It can take quite a while for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. That adjustment will reset if you look at any lights, like your phone. The exception is red lights, so if you're using a flashlight, use a red light or put a piece of red cellophane over the face.
It's recommended that you lay on the ground or lean back to take in as much of the sky as possible. That's your best bet to see meteors. They can appear anywhere in the sky but will appear to be moving away from the radiant. For the Orionids, the radiant is the bright star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion. But you don't need to look right at the radiant, because the meteors will be moving away from and not across the radiant.
It might not be a perfect year for the Orionids, but it's always exciting to spot a bright meteor streaking across the sky, especially one that is a piece of debris from Halley's Comet. Additionally, there are planets and other beautiful sights to see up there, so it might be worth grabbing a stargazing app to take a look around the night sky while you wait for shooting stars.
Ready to go stargazing?
