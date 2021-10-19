A Meteor Shower Created by Halley's Comet Peaks Tonight. Here's How to See It.

How to Watch the Orionid Meteor Shower

If you are going to hunt for meteors despite the moon interfering with an ideal situation, you should go out after midnight. That's when the most meteors are visible for most meteor showers. (The Draconids earlier this month are a rare exception.) There are meteors throughout the night, but the higher volume comes later on.

Not only do you need good weather, but you also need dark skies. To see meteors, especially if you're going out when the moon is bright, you need to get far from the light pollution of cities, which can reach a surprising distance outside the city's borders.

It also helps to plan on being outside for a good chunk of time. It can take quite a while for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. That adjustment will reset if you look at any lights, like your phone. The exception is red lights, so if you're using a flashlight, use a red light or put a piece of red cellophane over the face.

It's recommended that you lay on the ground or lean back to take in as much of the sky as possible. That's your best bet to see meteors. They can appear anywhere in the sky but will appear to be moving away from the radiant. For the Orionids, the radiant is the bright star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion. But you don't need to look right at the radiant, because the meteors will be moving away from and not across the radiant.

It might not be a perfect year for the Orionids, but it's always exciting to spot a bright meteor streaking across the sky, especially one that is a piece of debris from Halley's Comet. Additionally, there are planets and other beautiful sights to see up there, so it might be worth grabbing a stargazing app to take a look around the night sky while you wait for shooting stars.