These Cities Have the Worst Rat Problems in the Country

Rats have only one motto: duck from bitches, get money. This is a known fact to most homeowners with house pests, and to anyone who saw the story about a rat that died after eating nearly $20,000 from an ATM machine. And with winter coming, it's about to become even rattier, especially in the rodent population's favorite cities. But now you can see where your city stands with a list of the Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
Orkin, a pest control company, ranked metro regions by the number of new residential and commercial rodent treatments performed from September of 2018 to September of 2019. The company did not count the screams of subway commuters.
You see, rats don't care much about your feelings, which is why they're the perfect pests. Chicago knows that struggle all too well. The city has now taken the top spot in the ranking of rattiest cities for five years in a row. But there are definitely some switch-ups from last year. Check out the list below:
Here are the rattiest cities in the US:
25. Hartford, CT
24. Raleigh-Durham, NC
23. Cincinnati, OH
22. Portland, OR
21. Columbus, OH
20. Miami, FL
19. Pittsburgh, PA
18. Milwaukee, WI
17. Houston, TX
16. Indianapolis, IN
15. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX
14. Boston, MA
13. Seattle, WA
12. Baltimore, MD
11. Denver, CO
10. Atlanta, GA
9. Philadelphia, PA
8. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
7. Cleveland, OH
6. Detroit, MI
5. San Francisco, CA
4. Washington, DC
3. New York, NY
2. Los Angeles, CA
1. Chicago, IL
You can find the whole list of 50 cities here.
While the rat scene in Chicago is still pretty gross, we have two new additions to the top 10: Minneapolis (8) and Atlanta (10). But, hey, maybe a rat chef will open a nice restaurant over there.
If you're wondering what kind of rodent is ducking for cover when you turn on the kitchen light, Orkin said there are three common rodent pests in the US. The first, the Norway Rat, is likely to burrow underground and break through your house's foundation (scraps or shredded paper are a good sign that this type has invaded). The second type, the House Rat, will hang out literally anywhere and eat whatever they can find. The third, the Roof Rat, is utterly terrifying because it stays up high, in trees and home rafters.
As many as 24% of homeowners report mice infestations specifically in the winter, according to The National Pest Management Association (NPMA). We can groan all we want... but haven't we all at some point wanted to snuggle up in someone's cozy home, but been unable to, simply because we are utterly revolting? Just kidding, ha. Ha.
Nugget Test
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.