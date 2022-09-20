Orlando International Airport Just Completed Its $2.8 Million Terminal C Update

Not only that, but the terminal also plays host to a massive amount of concessions, 24 total. The new snack spots include Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith, Shake Shack, PGA Tour Grill, Wine Bar George, and more.

As of this week, the fully updated terminal is open to the public. Terminal C takes up a whopping 300 acres and expects to serve up to 12 million passengers annually, according to airport officials. The 15-gate terminal can accommodate up to 20 aircraft, including narrow-body, jumbo, and super-jumbo jets.

Orlando International Airport just got a major facelift, and it's an expensive one. Terminal C at the travel hub has been in the works for several years, and despite facing a brief roadblock when the pandemic hit, the $2.8 million project is finally complete.

No worries if you're in the mood to shop and forgot to grab a souvenir from one of Orlando's many theme parks. This terminal has got you covered in that department as well. You can find 12 new retail locations spread among the shiny, open-aired halls, and all the big theme park players are represented, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld.

If that's not enough to keep you entertained, the new terminal also includes several interactive multimedia features to help you pass the time while you wait for that connecting flight.

"Terminal C will be so much more than a transfer point from one place to another. It will serve as a multimodal memorable entryway for passengers visiting, living, and working in the region," Kevin Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said in a statement.

Environmentally-conscious travelers can feel good about passing through the terminal as well. The travel hub was designed for certification as one of the first LEED v4 airport campuses, which is just a fancy way of saying it was built with sustainability in mind.

So if you needed another reason to justify your next Walt Disney World visit, you've got it. Just make sure to allot some time in your schedule to explore all that Terminal C has to offer.