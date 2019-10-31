High-Speed Train to Connect Miami Cruise Port & Orlando, aka Car-Free Vaca Baby

Amusement parks are great, but we're adults now. We don't ride roller coasters and go "WEEEEEEE" anymore. We drink, and then we ride roller coasters and go "WEeEeEeE." That makes it pretty hard to drive from a park to a cruise. But now Miami has the answer for Orlando park goers, with a high-speed rail that will connect West Palm Beach to Orlando.
The rail will be called the Virgin Train, but it doesn't just benefit virgins. It'll benefit anyone at the amusement parks looking to get to a station at PortMiami, a seaport home to over 20 cruise lines and ships, including Carnival Horizon, MSC Seaside, Carnival Vista, and Norwegian Bliss.
Site work began on the project in May, according to the Orlando Business Journal. In September, the journal reported that the cofounder of Virgin Trains USA's financial backer, Wes Edens, confirmed they were fully permitted and funded. We'd sure hope so.
"As with any construction project, there will be twists and turns, but we've had experience with construction and operating on the southern segment since 2014," Endens told them. "That's been a great experience both in the building and operation of it, because we are a year into operating."
Look out for the rail popping up at additional stations, like Boca Raton and Aventura. And also, considering the combo of roller coaster and cruise, look out for signs of motion sickness.
