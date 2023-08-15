This Class Trip Turned Into a 50-Hour International Travel Nightmare

I was not in the class-trip-abroad tax bracket as a child, so I actually cannot imagine any part of the following story, which involves a weeklong trip to Japan, 31 teachers and students, and traveling around the entire world via a nightmare series of flight transfers. But even for those of you who did go on those trips, I bet most of this sounds pretty unfamiliar to you as well. According to reporting from KHOU 11 News, the group spent roughly 50 hours traveling home from Osaka, Japan to Houston, Texas recently.

The journey was documented on the teacher's TikTok account. Dr. Trevor Buffone first shared that he and his students were stuck in Japan after Japan Airlines and American Airlines lost the booking for the group—and that the next flight they could all take was in 12 days. For a trip that was just one week, and for just a handful of teachers responsible for a ton of high schoolers, that was an untenable situation.