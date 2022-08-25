Oscar Mayer Is Unleashing a Hot Dog-Flavored Popsicle Whether You Like It or Not

Oscar Mayer is teaming up with Popbar to release the Cold Dog, which, unfortunately for those with a queasy stomach, is exactly what it sounds like, a hot dog-flavored popsicle. The brand first teased the concept with its "Stupid or Genius" campaign, sparking a social media firestorm in its path.

"After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality," Head of North American Brand Communications Anne Field said in a press release. "For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat."

The company reports that the controversial treat is "both refreshing and smokey," with umami notes reminiscent of an actual Oscar Mayer wiener. It's finished with a signature swirl of "mustard." The Cold Dog is available for $2.00 at Popbar locations in Long Beach, New York City, Alpharetta-Atlanta, and New Orleans.

To kick off the launch, Oscar Mayer's iconic 27-foot hot dog on wheels—the Wienermobile—is traveling through NYC and the Jersey Shore, serving up Cold Dogs through August 27.