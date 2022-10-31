You Can Win a Lifetime Supply of Bacon by Completing This Simple Task

While you might not think "Oscar Mayer" and "vegan" belong in the same sentence, the cold cuts manufacturer is tasking customers to lean on the latter. At least for World Vegan Day, and then you can have all the bacon you want—like a lifetime supply worth.

Oscar Mayer is asking fans to avoid bacon on the holiday, while the company itself is removing the pork product from paid advertising and blurring out and censoring any images of the product.

So what is exactly driving this surprising approach besides the obvious assumption it's a publicity stunt? According to Oscar Mayer, 63% of vegans wish they could eat bacon, and 56% said it was tempting. It's a gateway meat! Those that choose to avoid it on the holiday on November 1 will be entered to win a lifetime supply of the greasy goodness. It seems sort of counterproductive to the movement if you ask me, but you didn't ask me.