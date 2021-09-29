Oscar Mayer Is Dropping New Merch for Meat Lovers

Today, there's no shortage of merch to purchase so that you can clearly communicate which brands have your complete loyalty. Do you eat at Arby's? Buy Arby's swim trunks. Do you eat at McDonald's and listen to Saweetie? Buy the Saweetie x McDonald's sweatpants. Do you put ranch dressing on most of your food? Buy the Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs.

Now, a new merch drop is here to allow all you Oscar Mayer Weiner stans to represent the brand. The Street Meat capsule collection will be available as a limited edition pop-up in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 29; Atlanta on Thursday, September 30; and New York City on Friday, October 1. Bologna fans will be able to buy everything from tracksuits to t-shirts at specially stocked hot dog carts.