You Can Spend the Night in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Airbnb

Prepare yourself for a night of terrible puns, because you’re sleeping inside a giant wiener. Yes, every day is National Hot Dog Day when you rent the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Airbnb.
In fact, Oscar Mayer and Airbnb probably waited until National Hot Dog Day to make the announcement for that very reason. Starting on July 24, Airbnb will make the roving frank available for an overnight stay for the first time. One of the company’s six wieners-on-wheels will be parked in Chicago August 1-4. That's the same weekend as Lollapalooza, making it a good time to catch up with your favorite bands as well.
The dog sleeps two, and guests are only allowed to book a single night inside. However, reservations will be rolled out over the course of the day and not released all at once. So, you'll need to keep your eye on the page throughout the day for your best shot at living out your dream of sleeping in a big sandwich. (Yes, a sandwich.)
On top of getting an absurd vacation, you'll be able to relish amenities like a fridge packed with dogs, a roller grill, and an outdoor space in which you can eat dogs off a roller grill. Just remember, people in Chicago take hot dogs seriously and don't take kindly to people using ketchup.
