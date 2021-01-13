Oscar Mayer Is Hiring Wienermobile Drivers for Road Trips Across the U.S.

Who among us doesn’t occasionally think of what might have been, dare to dream, and wonder: If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, would everyone be in love with… me?

Although the answer is probably maybe, any of our odds of transforming into a hot dog are lamentably slim to none. But Kraft Heinz, the mega-corp behind those beloved wieners, is looking for a dozen people for one-year paid positions as Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers. The primary role of what the company is more formally referring to as “brand ambassador” is to hit the “hotdog highways of America” in our nation’s most famous vehicle, delighting tubed-meat lovers and opportunistic Instagrammers alike.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree, driver’s license, and willingness to work major holidays to qualify for the gig. To cut the mustard, ambassadors will also be expected to maintain the Wienermobile, create social media content, and represent the brand at hundreds of events.

The deadline to apply is January 31. See the full list of requirements and responsibilities and submit your application here.