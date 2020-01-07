Oscar Mayer Will Pay You to Drive the Wienermobile Across the Country

There's a dream job out there for everything and everyone. Maybe you spend your downtime fantasizing about that $18,000 Yacht Week gig. Maybe wanna get paid to nap. Or maybe you're dying to drive Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile around the country for a nice paycheck.
Every year, the company hires a team of drivers (appropriately dubbed "hotdoggers") for a year-long assignment of driving the giant hot dog-shaped vehicle across the country, and now, 2020 applications are officially open. Oscar Mayer is seeking 12 drivers to represent the brand, participating in media interviews, TV and radio appearances, grocery retail, and charity functions -- and you'll drive the 27-foot hot dog to each engagement.
"Have you always dreamed of working with hot dogs?" the application reads. "Well, look no further. All of your hot dog dreams just came true. We could say 'drivers wanted,' but what we really mean is WIENERMOBILE navigators ready to deliver unlimited joy to thousands of people every single day."
Should you be selected (it's highly competitive -- thousands applied last year), you'll participate in the company's two-week training session, aplty dubbed Hot Dog High. And it's probably what you'd expect: you get an "official Hotdogger name" and everything. Whatever that means.
"We need outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile," the job description continues. "Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees."
Seem like that's you? Apply.