Cops Pull Over Oscar Mayer Wienermobile & the Jokes Write Themselves

You can't teach an old dog new tricks, but you can pull it over for failing to obey. Just ask the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, which just this week pulled over a Wienermobile for neglecting Wisconsin's Move Over Law.
You see, meat company Oscar Mayer owns these 27ft-long encasement automobiles and parades them around town, as if witnesses, overwhelmed by sudden cravings, will take a sharp detour in their travel plans to pick up 12oz of franks. The people who drive these vehicles get paid and are, according to information given by a Kraft Heinz Company representative to CNN, extensively trained before they're allowed on the road.
But that didn't keep one wild Wiener wielder from neglecting the Move Over Law, which, in the words of the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, requires drivers "to move out of the lane closest to the [pulled over] vehicle if possible."
"If a safe lane change is not possible," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "Or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle."
But the weenie driver said 'nuh-uh, law enforcement, this hotrod of meat trimmings and fat, while below beef cut standards, is certainly above the law.' (Or maybe the driver just didn't know.) Regardless, the driver got off with a warning, but presumably a grilling from the cops (sorry, not sorry). I'm not sure what's more criminal, anyway -- this act of intrastate injustice, or Oscar Mayer's hotdog-infused ice cream. We're not talking about that enough.
