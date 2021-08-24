The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Could Be Your Next Lyft

Have you ever wished the Lyft that pulled up to pick you up was a little more interesting? Maybe you hoped for something with some flair to capture the attention of everyone around you. Oscar Mayer is here to fulfill that oddly specific need. For lucky riders in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, when you hail a Lyft XL you might be met with a free trip in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile instead.

Between August 25 and August 27, some Lyft users who call an XL rideshare will be surprised with the Wienermobile. Inside the 27-foot long rolling hot dog, riders will be able to enjoy music, neon lights, free t-shirts, hot dog masks, and Weenie Whistles on the way to their destination.

“With the world as our canvas and meat as our medium, we want to do all we can to spark unexpected smiles wherever we go,” Oscar Mayer Associate Marketing Director Megan Lang said in a press release.

For fans of Oscar Mayer, this is an excellent opportunity to sport some meat-scented shoelaces and ride in the famous Wienermobile, especially if you missed out when the giant vehicle was an Airbnb or wedding proposal setting.