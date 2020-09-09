You Can Now Rent the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for Your Proposal

Oscar Mayer announced on Tuesday that it's renting out the Wienermobile for use in proposals. In fact, these proposals have already gotten started, with a Wiener driver formally known as Zach n Cheese (pictured above).

When the Wienermobile got pulled over for a traffic violation last year, Oscar Mayer owned up to its mistakes and made a graphic T-shirt using the viral image. In other words, the Wienermobile is a symbol of openness and conflict resolution -- and so a symbol of harmonious marriage -- and you should take advantage of the company's new offer to rent the Wienermobile for your wedding proposal.

"Summer weddings may have been a no-go, but proposal season is coming up fast," the company said in a press release. "So, Oscar Mayer is making the iconic Wienermobile available to anyone who’s ready to mustard up the courage to pop the question to their significant other." The company also said "relish your upcoming special day" and "for better or for wurst" somewhere in the release, but we'll forgive it.

You're not renting a hot dog-shaped RV so much as renting the vehicle to be in the space when you propose, and to use as creatively as you wish without damaging it or driving it somewhere more romantic. I suggest saying to your partner that you'll marry them "when the Wienermobile arrives" and scheduling its arrival for moments after, but the possibilities are endless.

You can submit an application here, ideally at least three months in advance, but earlier if you've already decided to merge souls and want to guarantee you'll get the hot dog opportunity. The Wienermobile rental is first-come first-serve, and the proposals have already begun.

One more thing... Before you do this, be sure to test your partner's tolerance to this proposal approach, perhaps by asking what they think about weddings at Taco Bell and Denny's.