Here's How to Get a Free Wienermobile Wedding

The phrase "wedding planning is stressful" is a colossal understatement at this point. Everything is ridiculously expensive beyond your wildest imagination. Every decision you and your future spouse make will be cross-examined by each and every one of your friends and loved ones, to the point where you might wonder if it was all worth it when you could have just eloped instead.

If anyone gets it, it seems to be Oscar Mayer. The beloved brand just announced it is offering up its iconic Wienermobile as a free wedding venue for some very lucky couples later this month.

According to a news release, Oscar Mayer will be launching its "Wienermobile of Love" outside the legendary Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on April 15 and 16. The experience is set to come complete with a "wonderfully odd wiener cake" and a crew of Hotdoggers "dressed to impress." A photographer will be on hand to capture all the magic and guests are also welcome. All you'll need is a valid Nevada marriage license and Oscar Mayer will take care of the rest. Just think of how many hot dogs you could buy with these savings!

"From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans' hearts—so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples' big days," Ed Roland, Sr. Manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company, said in a statement. "Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses."

The wedding reservations were available on a first-come, first-served basis and it appears that as of this writing the initial batch of 30-minute elopement reservations have all been scooped up. That said, the company is offering a waitlist on its website that you can join in the event that a slot becomes available.