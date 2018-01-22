Here's How to Watch the 90th Oscars Nominations Live

The time has come for the mysterious Academy to reveal who's up for the biggest awards in the movie business. The 90th Academy Awards themselves are unfortunately delayed until March this year to avoid competition with the Olympics, so in the meantime we'll have to make do with the Oscar nominations, which will be announced bright and early on Tuesday, January 23.
What time are the nominees revealed?
The nominations will be broadcast from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in two parts. If you're a normie, probably the second part is what you're looking for; that's when the marquee awards and names will appear. The first part will be devoted to more technical awards like editing and design. Both are scheduled down to the half-minute to accommodate commercials.
The first part will run at 8:22:30am ET (5:22:30am PT). Nominees will be announced for Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Visual Effects.
The second part will run at 8:38:30am ET (5:38:30am PT). Nominees will be announced for Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Screenplay.
How do I watch the nominations?
If you're looking to stream the ceremony, head over to Oscars.com, Oscars.org, or the Academy's Facebook or YouTube pages. To watch on good old-fashioned televison, tune into morning shows like ABC's Good Morning America. Or, if you don't feel like opening a new tab, you can watch the whole thing right here:
Who will be reading the nominations?
There's been no formal announcement yet, but you can likely expect winners and nominees from years past to announce the award nomination, so you'll probably see some familiar faces.
When are the actual Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars for the second year in a row at 8pm ET on March 4. Fingers crossed for another dramatic switched-envelope situation.
