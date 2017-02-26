How to Watch the Oscars 2017 Live Stream

The Oscars take over Hollywood once again tonight, and while this year's 89th Academy Awards won't have Chris Rock in the drivers seat and won't be as outrageous as the historically inebriated Golden Globes, we're still really excited to see the best movies of the year gun for the gold. This year's host Jimmy Kimmel should be amusing, too. Here's everything you need to know to watch (and maybe even enjoy) this year's proceedings in relative peace -- and without having to fiddle with too many devices.

What time do the Oscars start?

The live broadcast begins tonight, February 26 at 8:30 P.M. ET on ABC. That means you'll probably need to either pay for a cable package of some kind or secure a digital TV antenna.