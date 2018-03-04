Here's How to Watch the Oscars Live Tonight

Although it feels like just yesterday that Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty hilariously screwed up the Best Picture moment at the end of last year's Academy Awards, the 2018 Oscars are already upon us. On Sunday, March 4 the glammed up A-listers will be out in full force on the red carpet to celebrate the film industry's biggest night. And considering the chaotic year Hollywood's been having, all eyes are on the big event to see what'll happen, and who might say what.
This year, the 90th Annual Academy Awards show will broadcast live from LA's Dolby Theater on ABC starting at 8pm ET, but like almost every other huge telecast these days, you don't necessarily need a cable subscription to catch all the action live. In fact, there are quite a few cable-free options out there where you can easily stream the pre-show festivities and the main event.
This Segway of the Sky Can Fly Up To 80mph
Here's what you need to know -- and how late you should expect to stay up if you want to watch to the end.
Where can you stream the 2018 Oscars?
ABC will be streaming the awards ceremony live on its website and its app, though you'll need a cable provider login to gain access. Alternately, the exceedingly large lineup of subscription streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, DIRECTV Now, YouTube TV, and Playstation Vue will all be streaming it live on ABC. Of course, each of these services charges a monthly subscription fee, but they also offer free trial periods for new customers (just remember to cancel before the fee kicks in).
How long do the Oscars last?
The Academy Awards show has a reputation for being long. Very long. Too long, even. In fact, the ceremony hasn't clocked in under three hours since the 1980s (and the 2017 Oscars ran nearly four hours). So, it's safe to assume that if things kick off promptly at 8pm ET, they won't wrap up until well after 11pm ET. It might be wise to squeeze in a nap ahead of time if you can to ensure your Monday morning isn't a total bear.
Where can you see the awards pre-shows and red carpet coverage?
If you're mostly interested in scoping out the celebs' sartorial stylings, you've got plenty of options. The official Academy Awards pre-show will begin at 6:30pm ET on ABC, and will feature interviews with nominees, presenters and performers, plus some behind-the-scenes action. Several other networks will also be covering the hoopla. E! News will have wall-to-wall coverage of the pre-awards festivities beginning at 1:00pm ET and you'll be able to stream their red carpet content live on their YouTube channel. People and Entertainment Weekly are also teaming up on a pre-show which will begin at 5pm ET and stream live on People.com, EW.com, InStyle.com, Time.com, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.
Additionally, you can catch a livestream of behind the scenes action on both ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Facebook pages.
What to expect during the awards ceremony
So what's in store for this three hour-plus event? Well, Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the event again this year, after receiving positive reviews for his performance (and handling of envelopegate) last year. However, the bulk of the buzz this time around has to do with the #MeToo movement, since this is the first Academy Awards ceremony since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. The show itself is taking a moment to honor the Time's Up campaign during the telecast, and it's all but guaranteed there will be quite a few famous faces speaking out on the subject.
Of course, movies will win (and lose) awards, too. This year, the most-nominated films include The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Lady Bird, Get Out, and Dunkirk, with experts predicting either Three Billboards or Get Out as most likely to take home Best Picture. Actors favored to nab a little golden statue include the likes of Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, and Sam Rockwell, while Guillermo del Toro is expected to win Best Director. Then again, upsets and surprises happen all the time, so there's no telling what might happen.
Who knows, there may even be an envelope mix-up all over again, because Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty are actually set to present the Best Picture award this year, too.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.