The Oscars Made a Huge Mistake During the 'In Memoriam' Segment Too

In what's now widely considered as one of the most spectacular screw-ups in awards show history, presenters at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday night incorrectly named La La Land as the winner for Best Picture, when the honor was actually supposed to go to Moonlight. But believe it or not, the immensely embarrassing gaffe wasn't the only major mistake during the live ceremony. They messed up the "In Memoriam" segment, too.
While everyone was shocked when it was revealed that Moonlight would actually receive the industry's top award, Australian film producer Jan Chapman received an even bigger surprise earlier in the night during the show's annual "In Memoriam" montage: she was dead. Turns out the video erroneously included a photo of Chapman, when it honored the life of Australian costume designer Janet Patterson, who died in October. Chapman is in fact very much alive.
The still-living producer issued a statement to Variety shortly after the segment aired all over the world, saying she's alive and well, and criticizing the Academy for its mistake:
"I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson," she said, per the report. "I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up."
As of late Monday morning, a news post on the Oscars' official website still featured the "In Memoriam" video with the error. A bootleg version uploaded to YouTube has since been removed due to a copyright claim by ABC.
All we can say is... ooof.
