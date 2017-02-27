The Oscars Made a Huge Mistake During the 'In Memoriam' Segment Too

The still-living producer issued a statement to Variety shortly after the segment aired all over the world, saying she's alive and well, and criticizing the Academy for its mistake:

"I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson," she said, per the report. "I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up."

As of late Monday morning, a news post on the Oscars' official website still featured the "In Memoriam" video with the error. A bootleg version uploaded to YouTube has since been removed due to a copyright claim by ABC.